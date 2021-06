A giant Pacific octopus tapped into its creative side at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa, making use of all eight tentacles.

Footage shared by the aquarium on June 27 shows the octopus, Farallon, employing its tentacles to smear paint on a surface as part of an enrichment activity.

Octopuses are prime candidates for enrichment play and are able to “negotiate simple mazes, open jars, engage in play behavior, and exhibit individual personalities,” according to The Cephalopod Page.