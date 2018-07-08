Off to Europe: Trump to meet worried NATO heads, then Putin
WASHINGTON (AP) - Donald Trump's weeklong trip to Europe will test already strained bonds with some of the United States' closest allies.
And it will put him face to face with the leader of the country whose electoral interference was meant to help put him in office.
Trump departs Tuesday on a four-nation tour amid simmering disputes over trade and military spending with fellow Western democracies and speculation about whether he will rebuke or embrace Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He meets the Russian leader in Helsinki at the finale of a trip with earlier stops in Belgium, England and Scotland.
On this trip, after meeting with NATO leaders in Brussels, he'll travel to the United Kingdom, where widespread protests are expected, before heading to one of his Scottish golf resorts for the weekend.
