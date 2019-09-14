Officer helps homeless man shave in rain

DETROIT (CNN Newsource) — A heartwarming moment between a Detroit police officer and a homeless guy will give you all the feels and make your day.

“I observed him standing over here trying to use a water bottle to rinse his hands, his coat, his face and his eyes,” Officer Jeremy Thomas said. “I walked up and I said ‘excuse me sir’ and at that point he’s like ‘okay I’ll leave I’ll leave I’ll leave’ and I said ‘no you need some help?’ and he turned around blindly and said ‘yes thank you God bless’.”

Thomas is the Detroit police officer in the heartwarming pictures Jill Schafer shared on Facebook.

Thomas had no idea anyone was watching when he helped the man shave.

The razor and shaving cream he was using was part of a hand up for the homeless that a woman and her daughter had just given the man.

“Another Comerica Park staff member said he’s trying to shave in the rain,” Thomas said. “He’s trying to use the dance about to rinse his face off.”

“What he did for me was all right,” Stanley Nelson said. “Because you know, I’m going through my thing. I feel bad about myself but I’m going to be all right.”

62-year-old Stanley Nelson was sitting a couple of blocks away from the ballpark.

“God’s going to bless him,” Nelson said. “He’s going to bless him for doing that because he didn’t have to do that. He got a heart and he understands when you’re out here on the street, you know, look out for somebody (because) God will look out for you.”

And helping others is why officer Thomas joined DPD three years ago.

“Just know that this could be you at any day,” Thomas said. “I mean like I said, nobody’s better than the other person. Maybe in a better position in life, but use that opportunity to take care of somebody else when you can.”