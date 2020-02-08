Officers replace game system broken in Kansas City Chiefs’ parade crash

KANSAS CITY (CNN) — They protect and serve — and sometimes go beyond that call of duty.

A group of police officers in Kansas City are getting the thanks of a local mother.

It’s after some scary moments before the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade on Wednesday.

Nine-year-old Bentley was just trying to pass the time, as he played with his Nintendo Switch before Tuesday’s victory parade and rally.

“I don’t even know how it got trampled or when it got trampled or by whom,” Amanda Brown said. “It all just happened so fast.”

The game console was destroyed when crowds of Chiefs fans ran from a car that was flying down Grand before police intervened, stopping the suspect with a pit maneuver.

“Honestly, I was just in shock,” Brown said. “Like is this really going to happen?”

Brown found her son’s gaming device a short time later.

The controller was completely gone, a switch broken and the screen partially damaged.

Bentley was devastated.

“I said hey buddy, your Switch got broken, but don’t worry about it. We’ll fix things,” Brown said. “It just matters that we’re all safe.”

As the little guy sat crouched with his hands in his head and tears in his face, Brown said four Kansas City Police officers came up to them.

“And then they said ‘hey where’s the little boy with the Switch’, and so I stepped forward and acknowledged them and said ‘oh he’s right here but he’s fine.'”

The officers sensed the boy was hurt and gave Bentley money to replace his Nintendo Switch.

“I was honestly in shock,” Brown said. “It was just so, just so sweet of them.”

Bentley was thrilled. His mom grateful that the officers noticed her son among the chaos that had just happened.

“Thank you guys so much.”

The Nintendo Switch retails for about $300.

