Officers rescue girl, 11, after she was abducted getting off school bus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl was found safe and a suspect has been arrested after an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.
Charlotte Moccia, of Springfield, was recovered by troopers on the Turnpike in Charlton after a motorist reported seeing the car she was abducted in, state police spokesman David Procopio said.
A preliminary investigation suggested the girl was forced into a blue car by a man around 1:30 p.m. after getting off the school bus.
She is a student at Hampden Charter School of Science, which also issued a statement about her apparent kidnapping.
The victim had no apparent injuries but was being checked out by medical officials as a precaution.
The suspect was taken to the State Police Charlton Barracks for booking.
