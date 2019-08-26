Officials: 40-person brawl at Raging Waters started over beach towel

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – A large fight involving more than three dozen people at Raging Waters started over a beach towel, officials said.

The 40-person brawl happened Sunday afternoon when two women began to disagree over who took whose beach towel, the Cal Expo police chief Everest Robillard told KCRA.

Officials said 35-year-old Christopher Neves of Modesto tried to break up the fight but was attacked by three other people.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injurie and remains in intensive care.

Guests were asked to clear out of Raging Waters following the incident.

Officials said no arrests have been made, but all the people who were involved in the fight have been identified.

Officials said alcohol was a factor leading to this fight.

The investigation is ongoing.

Latest News Headlines: