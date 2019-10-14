Officials warn of ‘unclaimed rewards’ scam

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam involving “unclaimed rewards” so you don’t become a victim!

According to the BBB, scammers promise unclaimed rewards to trick victims into providing credit card information.

Victims will get a postcard, email, or message on social media saying they have an unclaimed reward at a major retailer like Target or Walmart.

That message says you must provide a phone number to claim it.

Scammers are also known to make phone calls, in which they ask the victim to confirm their identity and provide credit card information to pay for mailing costs. At that point, the scammers then try to use the stolen credit card.

The BBB is reminding you to always be cautious of messages, letters, and phone calls that look suspicious and to never give your personal information to someone you don’t know.

