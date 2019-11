OHIO (AP/CNN) — A mom from Logan County, Ohio who smothered her three young sons pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old mother, Brittany Pilkington was sentenced to 37 years to life.

She pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of murder as part of the plea deal.

During court proceedings earlier this year, attorneys for the woman said they believe additional testing would confirm the mother suffers from brain damage.

Her three sons died in 2014 and 2015.