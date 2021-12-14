OJ Simpson granted early release from parole

FILE – In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – O.J. Simpson has been granted an early release from parole, according to the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

Simpson had been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017, and was due for release on Feb. 9, 2022.

Simpson served time for his role in a 2007 botched robbery of the Palace Station Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. In the robbery, Simpson was trying to get back memorabilia.

On Oct. 4, 2008, Simpson was found guilty of armed robbery and kidnapping and was sentenced to 33 years in prison. He was granted parole and released in 2017.

“On Nov. 30, 2021, upon the written recommendation of the Division of Parole and Probation and in accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an Early Discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson. A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on Dec. 6, 2021.”

The parole board said it gave Simpson credit for his remaining parole sentence, reducing the sentence to “time served.”

Simpson, who lives in Las Vegas, has remained in the public eye since his 2017 release, frequently posting comments on social media about various news events.

Simpson’s most famous legal troubles preceded the 2007 armed robbery. The former football star was put on trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and was found not guilty in 1995.