OKC Thunder players, staff test negative for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — While the sports world has been put on pause during the coronavirus pandemic, leagues and organizations are taking precautions with players and staff.
Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert was the first known NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. The results were brought to light just moments before the Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Jazz on March 11.
The following day, Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Thunder organization shared results to Twitter on Wednesday after testing its players and staff.
“All results have come back negative,” the statement read.
Four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.
