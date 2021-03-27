Oklahoma County Detention Center officer taken hostage, jail on lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center is on lockdown after at least one detention officer was taken hostage.

A Detention Center public information officer confirmed that at least one detention officer is being held hostage on the jail’s 10th floor.

No information was provided on how many inmates took the officer hostage, nor on how long this emergency situation has been transpiring.

A TAC team is on route to the jail.

Inmates seized the detention officer’s phone, recorded a video of them holding him hostage and posted that video on his Facebook page.

