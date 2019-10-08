Live Now
Oklahoma woman injured after dog sets off gun in car

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (CNN) — A dog in Oklahoma City is being held responsible for shooting a woman.

The family says it all started with the loud noise of a passing train and an excited puppy.

The 911 call is so bizarre even the dispatcher had trouble believing it.

Tina Springer, 44, was in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound through her leg.

Brent Parks, 79, was behind the wheel.

Turns out Molly, a 7-month-old Labrador retriever, pulled the gun’s trigger with her paw.

The dog was spooked in the backseat of the car while a train was passing by.

She jumped from the backseat onto the center console while they were waiting for the train to pass.

Under the console was a loaded .22 caliber pistol.

Springer took a bullet to her left thigh.

The woman is expected to be okay but has a long recovery ahead.

The puppy is now back home and the family vows to steer clear of trains in the future.

