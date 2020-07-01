Oklahoma woman says someone used her deceased husband’s name to cast ballot

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman says when she went to her polling place to vote on Tuesday morning, a worker told her that her husband had already been by earlier in the day to cast his ballot.

The only problem is her husband recently passed away.

“I gave them my husband’s name, and I was ready to tell them he was deceased,” Glennie told KFOR. “The woman looked up and said he’s already voted.”

The Canadian County Election Board told KFOR that they are aware of the situation and investigating exactly what happened.

The poll worker told the county election officials that they checked the man’s ID, and then the man signed his name into the book. At that point, he was given a Republican ballot.

“They’re exploiting my husband. He was a Marine, he served his country,” Glennie said. “Now somebody is taking advantage of his name.”

Glennie asked to see the signature, and says it looked nothing like her husband’s. It was just a wavy line.

Less than a year after his death, she’s dealing with a new headache she doesn’t need right now.

“I had to make some calls to the VA and to start checking around to see if his name has been used any place else,” Glennie said. “It’s difficult enough to get over the loss.”

So far, county officials say they don’t know if the person had a fake ID or if this was a simple mistake and a voter was issued the wrong ballot.

Either way, Glennie says she doesn’t blame the election board, but she does want answers.

“They were as shocked as I was. If that was actually the name that this person used, and showed ID, what else could they have done?” Glennie asked. “I’m not faulting them for what happened.”

The Canadian County Election Board says this is still under investigation, and they will provide more information after they figure out what exactly happened.

