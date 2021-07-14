Video: Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House for vaccination campaign

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has arrived at the White House to help President Biden in a campaign to get younger people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 18-year-old behind viral hit ‘Drivers License’ is joining the president plus Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday and they plan to record videos encouraging more young people to get the vaccine.

At this time, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for kids as young as 12 years old. It requires two doses, three weeks apart, to be effective against the virus.

As of July 12, the CDC reports just 24.9% of 12-15-year-old kids in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated. In ages 16-17, about 37% have been fully vaccinated.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

We first heard of the visit via Instagram, when Rodrigo commented on a photo of young Joe Biden on the @potus account with the caption: “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Rodrigo said she’s in and that she’d be at the White House the very next day.