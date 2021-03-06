On the market: 1940’s-era Art Deco home

2105 Erdman Avenue in Baltimore is for sale for $239,000. (Courtesy photo)

(NEXSTAR) – A Baltimore property that recently hit the market is like a time machine to the 1940s, with a mint green exterior, hot pink door and wacky checkered-floor kitchen to match.

You won’t find many homes like 2105 Erdman Ave. in Baltimore. The property appears to be straight out of South Beach, Miami, with its Art Deco style and midcentury furniture — some of which will be included in the sale.

The home, which is selling for $239,000, was built in 1947 by Benjamin Eisenberg.

Eisenberg “was a renaissance man of many talents” with an eye for unique architecture and style, according to a “love letter” to the home penned by his granddaughter Beverly Eisenberg.

“In the 1940’s Ben and his wife Eunice traveled to Miami Beach in their Lincoln convertible,” Eisenberg writes. “There he received inspiration for the late Art Deco design of their home at 2105 Erdman Avenue. Ben purchased the Erdman Avenue lot for the beautiful views of Lake Montebello and sited the house to take advantage of the views from the living room and master bedroom.”

Indeed, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home is situated uniquely, on the edge of Lake Montebello near Johns Hopkins University.

The home is largely in its original condition. It has been only lightly updated with a rubber roof, mini split-system air conditioning and new bathroom fixtures.

“It’s a lot like an antique car in the sense that [the previous owners] preserved it and updated it where appropriate along the way,” said listing agent Rachel Rabinowitz.

She’s hoping that the new owner will stay put for the longterm.

“I think there’s one person who’s meant to be the next owner, and I feel like we’re a part of a fun project,” she said.

Rabinowitz added that she’s received multiple “love letters” to the home over email.

“People love this house,” she said. “It’s fun to sell it.”