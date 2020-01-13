One child killed, another missing after family swept away by wave at Oregon beach

(CNN) — A trip to an Oregon beach turned tragic over the weekend.

One child is dead and another still missing after they got swept away by the ocean Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say they were at the beach with their dad when they all were carried away by the waves.

The Coast Guard search for the missing child has been called off because the seas are too rough.

“Everybody. Everybody in the neighborhood they see all the emergency vehicles and they come running to see what they can do to help. In a situation like this, there’s nothing you can do,” said Joanne Cornelius, who’s lived in the area since 1972.

Saturday, steps away from a trail that leads to the beach, a family was taking in the spectacle that is the king tides before three were swept away by a surprise wave.

A 7-year-old girl, was recovered from the water but later died in a seaside hospital.

A 4-year-old boy still hasn’t been found.

The father, alive, is now recovering in the hospital.

Cornelius has lived here since 1972.

She was the one to call 9-1-1.

She was patched in to the coast guard.

She relayed to the helicopter where to search.

“It’s horrible,” Cornelius said.

“Even on a calm day here on the Pacific Ocean. The ocean can be dangerous,” said 1st Class Petty Officer Levi Read.

This tragedy is a reminder that the ocean is unpredictable. dangerous.

“The king tide like we had this weekend, it makes conditions even worse,” Petty said. “You have to respect the elements and know that there’s no telling what can happen.”

