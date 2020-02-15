Online romance scams cost Americans $201-million

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend, officials say romance scams are costing Americans millions of dollars.

This week the FTC released new numbers on reports it’s received about romance scams.

They say last year consumers lost $201-million to scammers preying on people looking for love.

In fact, it says over the past two years the money reported lost to romance scams was higher than to any other reported scam.

Here’s how a romance scammer tends to work:

Scammers first build a relationship with their victim then ask that person for money to get out of a so-called crisis.

If it sounds like something not many people will fall for, think again.

The FTC says more than 25,000 consumers filed a report on romance scams in 2019.

