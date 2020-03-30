OpenTable now apparently lets you reserve a time to go grocery shopping

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Online reservation platform OpenTable is changing to accommodate consumers during rapidly evolving times.

Since dine-in services at restaurants statewide continue to be prohibited amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, OpenTable announced Monday it is launching a new tool to help grocery stores and restaurants control long lines and overcrowding, USA Today reports.

OpenTable’s new tool lets you choose available shopping time slots at supermarkets and retailers.

Think of it like this – instead of making a restaurant reservation on the app, you reserve a time to shop or join a waitlist.

Once it’s your turn to shop, you’ll get a text alert to notify you it’s your time.

The tool was launched to align with social distancing guidelines, which President Donald Trump on Sunday extended through April.

Officials said shopping window slots and party sizes will vary depending on the retailer.

Latest Headlines: