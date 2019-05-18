Oregon police ID teen tackled after bringing gun to school Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 18-year-old Angel Granados Dias (Portland Police Bureau via AP) [ + - ] Video

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - An 18-year-old Parkrose High School student was identified as the armed gunman who was wrestled to the ground by the football coach after he walked into the school Friday.

Angel Granados Dias was charged with possessing a gun in a public building, attempting to discharge a firearm at a school, reckless endangerment and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.

The investigation is continuing. Portland police officials said the Gun Violence Response Team is working closely with their Behavioral Health Unit on the case.

Granados Dias will have his first court appearance at 2 p.m. Monday. He's being held on $500,000 bail.

How it unfolded

Around 11:48 a.m. Friday, multiple 911 calls were made about an armed gunman at the school. Nearly the entire PPB East Precinct responded to the school at 12003 NE Shaver Street.

Police said Dias had a loaded shotgun when he walked into the building and into a classroom. Keanon Lowe, the head football coach, tackled him and prevented him from using the gun.

The rifle taken into evidence in the case against Angel Granados Dias, 18. Police said the Parkrose High School student was tackled after reportedly bringing a gun into a classroom on Friday. (Portland Police Bureau via AP)

School resource officers also rushed to the hallway where Lowe detained the teen.

Investigators are still trying to determine if a shot was fired. No one was hurt.

Students told KOIN 6 News Dias had been showing "concerning behavior" leading up to the incident. Two students reported it to school staff.

Student Diamond Morris told KOIN 6 News she talked to the suspect in gym class and he told her he had tried to commit suicide a few times and was drinking and smoking to stop his pain.

"....after he told me all that I was worried and when the bell rang I told the teacher," Diamond said.

Students had vivid memories of what happened in the time leading up to and during the incident.

"I'm just sitting in class. Our security guard comes in he was looking for the suspect," said senior Alexa Pope. "[A] second person comes in with a trench coat and has a big gun in his hand."

Pope said she could hardly believe it was a real gun but ran when her boyfriend told her to run.

"It was truly terrifying," she said. "None of us knew if we were going to come out alive."

