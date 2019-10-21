Orionids meteor shower peaks tonight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You won’t want to miss this!

Monday night could be your best chance to see a meteor shower.

It’s called the Orionid Meteor Shower – and it passes Earth every year.

NASA says the meteor shower will be visible from anywhere on Earth, and you won’t even need binoculars or a telescope to see it.

Your best chance to see it is after midnight into the early morning of Tuesday, Oct. 22 as the shower reaches its peak.

Officials said after midnight is the best time because the shower’s radiant point – or point of origin – doesn’t rise until after 11 p.m. local time.

So the higher the radiant point in the sky, the higher the hourly rates of meteors per hour.

So be on watch for those shooting stars late tonight and for the lucky ones – some meteors- into early Tuesday morning.

