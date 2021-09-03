Oscar De La Hoya in the hospital with breakthrough COVID case

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya announced Friday he is in the hospital after contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The 48-year-old Olympic gold medalist said he won’t be able to fight former UFC champion Vitor Beltfort next weekend.

From the hospital bed, De La Hoya said he feels really sick and can’t breathe right.

“I wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I contracted COVID and I will not be able to fight next weekend,” he wrote. “Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the past few months and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support.”

Actualmente estoy en el hospital recibiendo tratamiento y estoy seguro de que volveré al ring antes de que termine el año. Dios bendiga a todos y cuídense. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

De La Hoya said he is receiving treatment and hopes to be back in the ring before 2021 ends.