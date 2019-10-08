Owning a dog helps you live longer: study

(CNN) – Dogs could add years to your life.
That’s according to new research from the University of Toronto.
Researchers analyzed data from 4 million people in 6 countries.
They found dog owners had lowered the risk of dying early by 24%.
For those who already had a heart attack, the risk of dying was lowered by 31%.
A major factor could be pet owners who walk their dogs got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.
Studies also show petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety, and depression.
