Owning a dog helps you live longer: study

(CNN) – Dogs could add years to your life.

That’s according to new research from the University of Toronto.

Researchers analyzed data from 4 million people in 6 countries.

They found dog owners had lowered the risk of dying early by 24%.

For those who already had a heart attack, the risk of dying was lowered by 31%.

A major factor could be pet owners who walk their dogs got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Studies also show petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety, and depression.

