Pac-12 says teams unable to play because of COVID must forfeit

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Pac-12 announced a major rule change for the conference ahead of the upcoming football season.

Any team unable to play because of COVID-19 will have to forfeit.

Last season, games that had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 were counted as no contents and did not result in forfeits — which did not impact the standings.

Now, the Pac-12 says any cancelled game will go down as a loss for that particular team and a win for the opponent.

The conference also changed another rule.

Now, vaccinated players and coaches will no longer be required to get COVID-19 testing.

Unvaccinated team personnel, which includes players, coaches and other staff, will have to get tested regularly and wear masks indoors. They must also quarantine after returning to campus following non-team-related travel, going through regular testing and wear a mask while indoors.

Protocols may change for teams that reach 85% vaccination rates.