Fans run out of stadium after shots fired during Padres-Nationals game

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals game was suspended after a shooting was reported outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Saturday night, the team confirmed.
The shooting was reported outside of the third base gate.
Four people were shot, according to the D.C. Police Department. Police say there appears to be no ongoing threat at this time.
Video and reports circulating on Twitter show fans running onto the field and into the dugouts, as well as large crowds running outside of the stadium.
The Padres-Nationals game was suspended and will resume on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
The Nationals say they are working with law enforcement to gather more information.
Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark using the centerfield and right field gates.
