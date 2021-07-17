Fans run out of stadium after shots fired during Padres-Nationals game

Fans jump into a camera well after hearing gunfire from outside the stadium, during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals game was suspended after a shooting was reported outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Saturday night, the team confirmed.

The shooting was reported outside of the third base gate.

Four people were shot, according to the D.C. Police Department. Police say there appears to be no ongoing threat at this time.

Video and reports circulating on Twitter show fans running onto the field and into the dugouts, as well as large crowds running outside of the stadium.

The Padres-Nationals game was suspended and will resume on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The Nationals say they are working with law enforcement to gather more information.

Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark using the centerfield and right field gates.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

Breaking: Initial reports of a shooting outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Announcers are urging fans to leave the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XnZ4tzL1kK — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 18, 2021

BREAKING: Gunshots heard at Nationals Park in Washington DC; Fans running, players have left the field, shooting may have been outside stadium pic.twitter.com/K2MJl7l7FV — Stoll News (@StollNews) July 18, 2021

#BREAKING



There are reports of an active shooter near Nationals Park in Washington DC



Fans are taking cover under seats



Helicopters are now circling the stadium



More updates to come #DCnews #Nationals #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/z8rYo5B0uf — Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) July 18, 2021

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.



Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.



We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021