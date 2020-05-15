Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Pandemic claims yet another retailer: J.C. Penney

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MT-JCPENNEY.JPG_506487

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2009 file photo, shoppers visit a J.C. Penney store in New York. J.C. Penney Co. is reporting a 78 percent drop in its third-quarter earnings Friday, Nov. 13, 2009, because of a big expense to fund its pension plan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

NEW YORK (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.

As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said late Friday it will be closing some of its stores and will disclose details and timing in the coming weeks.

It operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.

Penney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Plenty of other retailers are expected to follow.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News