Panera launches $8.99 unlimited monthly coffee subscription program

(CNN/KTXL) – Panera Bread has a treat for java junkies!

The restaurant chain is now offering a coffee subscription program of unlimited hot or iced coffee and even hot tea.

The CEO tells USA Today the goal is to change the face of the industry.

The price tag for a monthly subscription is $8.99

The unlimited access to coffee is available at all hours and for any sized cup.

Those interested first have to become members of Panera’s free loyalty program, MyPanera.

Panera is the latest restaurant biz to join the coffee subscription game. Last spring, Burger King launched its own coffee subscription for $5 a month.

Latest Stories: