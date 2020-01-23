Papyrus closing all stores in coming weeks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Greeting card and stationery chain Papyrus is closing all of its stores following years of changing consumer preferences and declining sales.

Most of the 254 store closings will happen over the next four to six weeks, according to Dominique Shurman, CEO of Papyrus’ parent company Schurman Retail Group.

Papyrus currently employs around 1,400 people at its stores nationwide.

This means clearance sales at all Papyrus locations, and even online where earlier this week all full-priced items were advertised for 20% and all sales final.

Analysts said the store closures come as many Americans ditch paper cards for digital cards, or just sending fewer cards overall.

The Papyrus brand cards and products will continue to be sold in more than 20,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including Target, Whole Foods, Rite Aid, and Kroger.

According to the U.S. Postal Service’s Household Diary Study, the number of paper greeting cards sent via first-class mail between 2010 and 2018 fell 35%.

Latest Stories: