Paralyzed veteran honored with free home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (CNN Newsource) — An army sergeant was first injured by an IED in Iraq and as he was recovering, another tragedy struck.

He’s had a hard time recovering, but now thanks to the nonprofit Homes for our Troops, the soldier now has a brand new home in Tennessee with special amenities to help.

The Murfreesboro community welcomed a new neighbor Saturday.

This homecoming — much more encouraging than the last one 12 years ago when army Sgt. Bryan Camacho returned from Iraq.

Camacho was first injured in 2007 as an infantryman deployed with the 10th mountain division — paralyzed from the waist down — when his vehicle ran over an IED.

Slowly recovering in the US — Camacho was in another accident in 2014. His adapted truck spun out on ice and rolled — paralyzing him from the neck down.

“Five years ago, get a call two in the morning that Brian was in an accident all the way up in St. Louis,” Liam Cronin said. “Drive up the next day and spend the next day, and spend the next week sleeping on a hospital cot beside him.”

Liam Cronin, a friend from middle school, has been Camacho’s caretaker.

“It’s been a slow process of watching my best friend of twenty years kind of deteriorate because of not having facilities to take care of him in a way a human with any dignity should be taken care of,” he said. “Even the prospect of giving him a proper shower like a real human would get, for the first time in about five years is absolutely huge.”

“In celebrating our 15th birthday,” a spokesperson for Homes for our Troops said. “Today marks our 285th home across 42 states.”

Homes for our Troops provided Camacho with a brand new — mortgage free house — featuring more than 40 special adaptations such as wide doorways, a roll-in shower, and pull down shelves.

Camacho was even greeted by a special celebrity guest.

“Home for Troops, we take a home and give it to a soldier who’s been injured in the line of duty,” Wynona Judd said. “So, we are here to celebrate the human spirit and to give this man a chance to heal.”

A free home — to say thank you for our freedom — and his sacrifice.