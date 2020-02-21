‘Parasite’ distributor claps back after Trump criticizes Oscar win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The movie studio behind the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite” is responding after President Donald Trump recently criticized the foreign-language film for winning best picture at this year’s Oscars.

“Understandable, he can’t read,” Neon tweeted from its official account with a link to Trump’s comments.

Speaking at a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, Trump had questioned the South Korean movie and why it won the prized award.

“We got enough problems with South Korea with trade,” Trump told the crowd. “On top of it, they give him the best movie of the year. Was it good? No doubt. I’m looking for like, wait, wait. Let’s get ‘Gone With the Wind.’ Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back, please?”

“Parasite” made history earlier this month when it became the first non-English film to win the top award at the Oscars in the award show’s 92-year history.

