Parents charged with abusing baby are released

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) – 52-year-old Raul Ramos and 32-year-old Adriana Hernandez are accused of putting their 3-month-old son’s body in a duffle bag and throwing it in a dumpster.

But on Wednesday morning, a north Las Vegas prosecutor failed to bring formal charges against them, and as a result – the couple walked out of court, free.

Michael Miceli is a local criminal defense attorney.

He says he’s seen this happen before in drug or DUI-related cases.

North Las Vegas police arrested the couple 5 days after they found the infant’s body on charges of child abuse or neglect and destroying and concealing evidence.

An arrest report reveals the couple admitted they were smoking meth in a motel room when Hernandez placed the crying and coughing baby face down on the bed, with his head turned to the side.

About 30 minutes later, they told police they realized the boy had stopped breathing, so they panicked and the next morning threw his body into the dumpster.

But Miceli says this doesn’t mean the couple is off the hook.

