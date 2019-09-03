Parents of 17-month-old shot in Texas rampage speak out

ODESSA, TEXAS (CNN) — A 17-month-old girl who survived the West Texas shooting rampage is now back home.

Officials say Anderson Davis underwent surgery for the chest and mouth injuries she suffered on Saturday

“Probably the number one thing people will tell you, is that she’s smiley and happy.”

At almost a year and a half old, hopefully Anderson will have no memories of Saturday’s shooting rampage.

“It really happened so fast, I didn’t know what direction they were coming from or what was really going on,” said the girl’s father, Garret Davis.

Anderson and her twin brother were strapped into their car seats for a normal trip to the grocery store when one gun shot hit their SUV.

“Within a second I looked at Anderson, she was just covered in blood, so much blood you couldn’t even see her face,” said her mom, Kelby Davis.

Anderson was hit in the mouth and chest.

As Kelby and Garret Davis were screaming for help, off-duty paramedics rushed in.

“Paramedics and all the first responders, their training is just absolutely amazing and they are truly the calm in the midst of the storm,” Garret Davis said.

Quickly Anderson was air-flighted to a Lubbock Hospital for emergency treatment.

She’s since been released and is now back home in Odessa.

“I’m grateful Anderson is here. I’m so thankful that were not one of those families that’s on the other side of this,” said Kelby Davis. “And it makes you feel guilty almost, but that’s why I just have to remind myself: God does not cause tragedies like this, but God is going to walk through all of us.”

It’s the Davis’s strong Christian faith and their love of their hometown of Odessa that’s helping carry them through.

“That’s why were proud of this town and the people in it, because they rally and they come together,” Kelby Davis said. “Bad things are going to happen no matter where you live, but we know that here, this is our home and this is where our support system is and its made all the difference in this situation.”