Parler sues Amazon over shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Right-wing social media app Parler is suing Amazon over alleged antitrust violations.
According to a lawsuit filed Monday, Parler alleges that Amazon’s decision to remove it from Amazon’s cloud-hosting service was “motivated by political animus” and broke a contract that dictates Amazon Web Services support posts published on Parler.
Additionally, the lawsuit said AWS was required to give Parler a 30-day notice before terminating the service.
Parler also alleged the shutdown aimed to eliminate the competition of Twitter, which is also part of AWS.
AWS removed Parler over the weekend, saying it failed to moderate threats of violence after last week’s deadly U.S. Capitol riots.
The suit is seeking a temporary restraining order against AWS to prevent the service from shutting down Parler’s account by EOD Monday.
Parler is an American microblogging and social networking service.
It has a significant user base of President Donald Trump supporters, conservatives, conspiracy theorists, and right-wing extremists.
Both Google and Apple have removed Parler from their respective app stores.
