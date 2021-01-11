Parler sues Amazon over shutdown

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 09: A general view of the the Parler app icon displayed on an iPhone on January 9, 2021 in London, England. The Parler App popular with right-wing supporters has been suspended from Google’s Play store over continued postings by users that incite violence. US President Donald Trump was suspended indefinitely from Twitter after tweets he made encouraged his supporters to break into the Capitol building and five people died in the ensuing violence. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Right-wing social media app Parler is suing Amazon over alleged antitrust violations.

According to a lawsuit filed Monday, Parler alleges that Amazon’s decision to remove it from Amazon’s cloud-hosting service was “motivated by political animus” and broke a contract that dictates Amazon Web Services support posts published on Parler.

Additionally, the lawsuit said AWS was required to give Parler a 30-day notice before terminating the service.

Parler also alleged the shutdown aimed to eliminate the competition of Twitter, which is also part of AWS.

AWS removed Parler over the weekend, saying it failed to moderate threats of violence after last week’s deadly U.S. Capitol riots.

The suit is seeking a temporary restraining order against AWS to prevent the service from shutting down Parler’s account by EOD Monday.

Parler is an American microblogging and social networking service.

It has a significant user base of President Donald Trump supporters, conservatives, conspiracy theorists, and right-wing extremists.

Both Google and Apple have removed Parler from their respective app stores.