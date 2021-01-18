Parler website appears to be online again

(KRON/AP) – Parler’s website appears to be back online but the service remains unavailable.

The conservative-friendly social network was booted off the internet last week over ties to the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Amazon kicked Parler off its web-hosting service, and the social media app promptly sued to get back online, telling a federal judge that the tech giant had breached its contract and abused its market power.

Parler CEO John Matze posted to the site on Jan. 15 saying, “Hello world, is this thing on?”

At the top of the website, a ‘technical difficulties’ statement is posted saying:

Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both. We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!

According to CNN, Parler’s domain is registered to Epik, a company that sells domain names.

Parler became the No. 1 free app on iPhones after Facebook, Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms silenced President Donald Trump’s accounts over comments that seemed to incite Wednesday’s violent insurrection.