Passenger car traffic rebounding to pre-pandemic levels

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – Americans may be rounding a corner in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

New data shows that the number of daily passenger vehicle trips recently reached their pre-pandemic levels for the first time in a year.

Data from the transportation analytics firm Inrix also shows that vehicle miles traveled have surpassed pre-pandemic levels nationwide and are getting closer to it in some of the largest cities.

Transportation researchers say vehicle travel can provide a strong indication of the direction of the economy because people often are driving to get to work, school, shopping or heading out on vacation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News