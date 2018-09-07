Passengers on 4 Southwest flights possibly exposed to measles Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — A passenger who traveled on four Southwest flights in Texas two weeks ago was later diagnosed with measles, prompting the airline to warn all customers also traveling on those planes.

On Aug. 21, the passenger flew from Dallas Love Field to Houston Hobby Airport on Flight 5, then flew on Flight 9 to Harlingen. The next day, that person flew back through those same airports on Flight 665 from Harlingen to Houston and then to Dallas on Flight 44.

Passengers and crew were told to monitor themselves for measles symptoms, which include a rash, fever or coughing, KXAS reports. A passenger told the Dallas-based NBC station that she received a letter saying "the incubation period can be up to 21 days after exposure. It is very important for you to watch for symptoms of measles through Sept. 11, 2018."

Normally the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will let customers within two rows of an infected person know about the illness, but because Southwest doesn't have assigned seating, everyone on board was told.

As far as how this could affect others who may have traveled on the same plane, Southwest said in a statement "our entire fleet is subject to rigorous and regular cleaning programs and every aircraft utilizes hospital-quality HEPA filtration that improves overall quality of the air in the passenger cabin."

