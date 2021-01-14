Pastor tells congregants to keep weapons loaded for Inauguration Day

FRISCO, Texas (KRON) — Texas Pastor Brandon Burden during a Sunday service advised his congregants to be prepared for Inauguration Day next week.

Burden said there could be a national blackout next week leading up to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. He encouraged his congregants to stock up on food and water, as well as ammo.

“We are locked and loaded at the Burden house,” he said. “Don’t be stupid.”

There has been a crackdown on security across the country after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday, U.S. officials approved bringing in 21,000 National Guard members to Washington, D.C., to assist with security surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

But Burden insisted that he isn’t “going down” so easily.

“We ain’t going silently into the night, we ain’t going down,” he said. “This is Texas, you don’t mess with Texas.”

Burden also talked about the presidential election, seemingly insinuating that President Trump is supposed to have eight consecutive years in office.

“What did God say about Donald Trump? God said Donald Trump would have eight years in office,” Burden said. “Did he not say that?”

Although admitting that it doesn’t look like that will be the case for Trump, Burden said God sent an order.

“We have an executive order not from Congress in D.C., we have an executive order from the desk from the CEO of heaven, the boss of the planet,” Burden said. “He said from his desk from from heaven ‘this is my will, Trump will be in for eight years.'”

Burden went on to discredit the media, saying the public cannot trust what they are saying.

“You can’t even turn to FOX because they are full of lying, seducing and deceiving spirits,” he said.

The pastor also took a jab at Republican leaders like Mitch McConnell, saying they turned their backs on Trump.