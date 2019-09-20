Patriots release WR Antonio Brown

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown puts on his shoe during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(KRON) — The New England Patriots have released receiver Antonio Brown, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Brown tweeted, “Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinIt”.

In a statement, the Patriots said, “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

The Patriots gave Antonio Brown a $9 million signing bonus on a 1-year-deal, but it reportedly wasn’t all due at the signing, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the release.

“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots,” the tweet said. “But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”

No further details are available at this time.