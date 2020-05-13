Paul Manafort released from prison early over coronavirus concerns

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KRON) – President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released early from prison Wednesday due to increasing coronavirus concerns, according to a new report.

Manafort will serve the rest of his nearly 8-year sentence in home confinement, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Manafort was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for crimes uncovered during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia.

He was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy, sentenced in 2019 and originally expected to be released in 2024.

This is a developing story.

