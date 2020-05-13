Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Paul Manafort released from prison early over coronavirus concerns

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (KRON) – President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was released early from prison Wednesday due to increasing coronavirus concerns, according to a new report.

Manafort will serve the rest of his nearly 8-year sentence in home confinement, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News

Manafort was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for crimes uncovered during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia.

He was found guilty of tax fraud and conspiracy, sentenced in 2019 and originally expected to be released in 2024.

This is a developing story.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News