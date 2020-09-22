Pelosi announces bipartisan deal to avoid shutdown

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 22: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters at her weekly press conference at the Capitol on August 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. The House was called back from recess to vote on H.R. 8015 Delivering for America Act to allocate funding to the US Postal Service. (Photo by Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that Democrats reached a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Republicans to avoid a government shutdown.

“We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the CR to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families,” said Pelosi in a statement. “We also increase accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, preventing funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout.”

The legislation, called a continuing resolution, or CR, would keep every federal agency running at current funding levels through Dec. 11, which will keep the government afloat past the election and possibly reshuffle Washington’s balance of power.

Pelosi had previously said that this temporary budget deal would “avert a catastrophic shutdown in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, wildfires and hurricanes.”

The federal government’s budget was set to run out on Sept. 30.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.