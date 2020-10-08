Pelosi: Dems to discuss invoking 25th amendment

National

The 25th amendment gives power to have the next in line take the president's place during their term in the event of death, resignation or incapacitation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Democrats plan to discuss invoking the 25th amendment on Friday, which gives the power to remove the president and have the next in succession take his place.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made this public Thursday, speaking during a press conference.

“Come here tomorrow, we’re going to be talking about the 25th amendment,” Pelosi said, according to KRON’s DC correspondent Joe Khalil.

The amendment allows having the next in line take the president’s place during their term in the event of death, resignation or incapacitation.

If Trump were to be removed, the next in line would be Vice President Mike Pence.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News