Pelosi: ‘Morbidly obese’ Trump should not be taking hydroxychloroquine

WASHINGTON (KRON) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday said it is “not a good idea” for President Donald Trump to be taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for coronavirus.

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say,” Pelosi said during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.”

“So, I think that it’s not a good idea,” she said.

According to the CDC, for an individual to be morbidly obese, his or her BMI must be over 40. Trump’s 2019 White House physical revealed he has a BMI of 30.4, which is defined as obese, but not morbidly obese.

Earlier Monday, Trump said he had been taking hydroxychloroquine, which is used to treat malaria, for the past week and a half after one of his personal valets tested positive for the virus.

Trump had previously touted the drug as a potential virus cure or preventative measure despite the lack of evidence that it is effective against coronavirus.

“Here’s my evidence: I get a lot of positive calls about it,” Trump said after being asked why he is taking the malaria drug. “So far, I seem to be OK.”

The Food and Drug Administration warned last month that the drug should not be taken outside of a hospital or clinical trial due to the risk of heart rhythm problems.

After Trump’s big reveal, the White House released a memo from the president’s physician saying the two discussed the use of hydroxychloroquine and determined “the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”

