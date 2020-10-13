Pence addresses fly on his head during VP debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Vice President Mike Pence on Monday addressed the fly that stole the spotlight during last week’s Vice Presidential debate.

“I didn’t know he was there,” Pence told Fox News host Dana Perino in the interview from Ohio.

Social media erupted with commentary after the black fly was seen sitting atop Pence’s head for a couple minutes during the debate.

Since then, the viral fly now has its very own Twitter account and bobblehead.

There’s even a Halloween costume centered around the fly, too.

Joe Biden’s campaign was also quick to jump on the fly train, selling over 15,000 “Truth over Flies” fly swatters.

Pence said he didn’t feel the fly at all and only learned it was on his head after the debate when his kids told him.

“They all told me, ‘Dad, you did okay,’ but they did tell me about the fly. It was a good laugh for all of us,” Pence said.

While this week’s presidential debate has been canceled after Trump rejected the Commission on Presidential Debates’ request to make it a virtual debate, another is scheduled right before the Nov. 3 election – for next week.

Latest Posts