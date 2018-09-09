Pence: I'd take lie detector test over NYT essay
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence says he'd agree to take a lie detector test "in a heartbeat" to prove he isn't the author of an anti-Trump New York Times opinion piece.
A top Pence aide has already said the vice president didn't write the anonymous piece criticizing President Donald Trump's leadership.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has said Trump would be justified in using lie detectors to ferret out the anonymous essay writer.
Trump hasn't said whether he'd go that far, but Pence says he's willing.
Pence says during a taped "Fox News Sunday" interview: "I would agree to take it in a heartbeat and would submit to any review the administration wanted to do."
Pence adds that he doesn't know the author's identity but repeats that the individual should resign.
