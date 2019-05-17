National

Pennsylvania woman unhappy about birthday attacks boyfriend

WEST NEWTON, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a box cutter because no one got her a card, cake or gift on her 55th birthday.

Georgia Zowacki is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and other counts. It wasn’t known Friday if she’s retained an attorney.

Authorities say Zowacki had been drinking vodka throughout the day on Wednesday. Her boyfriend took her out to dinner that night, but he said she attacked him when they returned to their West Newton home, putting the box cutter near his throat and threatening to kill him.

She then allegedly slashed his arm with the weapon, causing minor injuries.

The man said Zowacki then ransacked his bedroom before leaving their home on foot. Police found her on a nearby neighbor’s porch.

