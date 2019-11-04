Live Now
People wait hours as Popeyes chicken sandwich returns

by: WCJB/CNN

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/CNN) – It’s back.

Customers waited in long lines at a Gainesville, Florida Popeyes on Sunday to get their hands on the returning spicy chicken sandwich.

Workers said the drive-thru line reached about 30 cars deep, and wait times outside and inside the restaurant were about an hour.

The sandwich was first introduced in the summer.

After a two-month wait, the chain started selling the popular sandwich on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Popeyes’ Twitter background right now says “Y’all… the sandwich is back. This Sunday. Yes. Sunday.”

That’s an apparent dig at rival Chick-fil-A, which is not open on Sundays.

