Petition asks Disney to delay parks reopening amid rise in coronavirus cases

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – After Disney announced Wednesday it would reopen Anaheim’s Disneyland and California Adventure Park next month, a petition began circulating online calling on officials to keep the parks closed amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

“Many people have lost loved ones due to this pandemic, and by reopening the parks they are endangering cast members and guests to be exposed to Covid-19,” the petition reads, “Health Officials have stated that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 will be worse. So reopening before the 2nd wave even hits us is irresponsible and greedy. I understand everyone is rejoicing for the reopening of the parks but not during a pandemic where people are dying, now is not the time.”

At last check, more than 9,000 people have signed the petition, with a goal of reaching 10,000 signatures.

Data compiled by CNN’s COVID Tracking Project between May 25 and June 9 reports the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has increased in at least a dozen states including California, Arizona, Mississippi, Oregon, and Texas.

In total, nine counties in California are reporting a spike in new coronavirus cases or hospitalizations, health officials said.

