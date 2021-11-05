Pfizer says antiviral pill can reduce death from COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — What could be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19 may be just around the corner.

Pfizer on Friday said its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cuts rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults and will be asking the FDA to authorize its pill as soon as possible.

The availability of pills to treat early COVID-19 would be a significant advance the battle with the coronavirus, says Stanford University infectious diseases professor Dr. Catherine Blish.

In test trials, patients with COVID symptoms who received Pfizer’s pill had an 89% reduction in their combined rate of hospitalizations or death after a month. But the pill is not a substitute for the current vaccine, says Dr. Blish.

In the race for an easy to use medication to treat the virus, competitor Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review at the FDA after showing strong results. the goal is to produce a pill that could be obtained at local pharmacies, speed recovery and keep people out of the hospital.

Once Pfizer applies for approval, the FDA could make a decision within weeks or months.