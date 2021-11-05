Pfizer says antiviral pill can reduce death from COVID-19

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — What could be a game-changer in the fight against COVID-19 may be just around the corner.

Pfizer on Friday said its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cuts rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults and will be asking the FDA to authorize its pill as soon as possible.

The availability of pills to treat early COVID-19 would be a significant advance the battle with the coronavirus, says Stanford University infectious diseases professor Dr. Catherine Blish.

In test trials, patients with COVID symptoms who received Pfizer’s pill had an 89% reduction in their combined rate of hospitalizations or death after a month. But the pill is not a substitute for the current vaccine, says Dr. Blish.

In the race for an easy to use medication to treat the virus, competitor Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review at the FDA after showing strong results. the goal is to produce a pill that could be obtained at local pharmacies, speed recovery and keep people out of the hospital.

Once Pfizer applies for approval, the FDA could make a decision within weeks or months.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News