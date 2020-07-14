Philadelphia to reportedly ban all large public events through February amid pandemic

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 01: Mummers dance during a parade on January 1, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Mummers parade is held annually on New Years Day in Philadelphia. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (KRON) – The City of Philadelphia on Tuesday is expected to announce it is banning all major public events for the rest of the year and into 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WPVI reports the order will be in effect through Feb. 28, 2021.

More details are expected to be released at news conference scheduled for later today.

At last check, there were 27,575 confirmed coronavirus cases in Philadelphia, with 1,631 deaths.

