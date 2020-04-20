Photographer Peter Beard confirmed dead after going missing 3 weeks ago

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 04: Peter Beard attends 2013 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards at The Plaza Hotel on June 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

LONG ISLAND, NYC (KRON) – The family of famed photographer Peter Beard on Sunday confirmed he has died after going missing nearly three weeks ago. He was 82.

In a statement posted to his website, his family shared the heartbreaking news, saying they will “miss him every day.”

“We are all heartbroken by the confirmation of our beloved Peter’s death. We want to express our deep gratitude to the East Hampton police and all who aided them in their search, and also to thank the many friends of Peter and our family who have sent messages of love and support during these dark days,” the statement read.

In an earlier statement shared on April 12 to Beard’s Instagram page, his family shared that he had gone missing 10 days earlier and that they were in contact with police leading the investigation.

In Sunday’s statement, the family described Beard as “an extraordinary man who led an exceptional life.”

“He lived life to the fullest; he squeezed every drop out of every day. He was relentless in his passion for nature, unvarnished and unsentimental but utterly authentic always,” the statement continued. “He was an intrepid explorer, unfailingly generous, charismatic, and discerning. Peter defined what it means to be open: open to new ideas, new encounters, new people, new ways of living and being. Always insatiably curious, he pursued his passions without restraints and perceived reality through a unique lens.”

Latest Stories: