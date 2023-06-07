(KRON) — If photos of the orange-hued skies across New York City look a little familiar, it’s no surprise. San Franciscans also saw orange when several wildfires across the Golden State blanketed the Bay Area with smoke in 2020.

Smoky haze from wildfires in Canada June 2023 (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Canadian wildfires are sending plumes of smoke down the East Coast this week. Smoke from the blazes in various parts of the country has been lapping into the U.S. since last month but intensified with a recent spate of fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control Wednesday.

New York City June 2023

(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) New York City June 2023

(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

“The smoke was insane” on Tuesday, said Zachary Kamel, 36, of Montreal. “I had to close my window because the fresh air just smelled like campfire.”

Traffic moves along West Street past One World Trade Center June 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Bao)

Some people as far west as Indiana are seeing heavy smoke in the air. People as far south as North Carolina report the same. But further north, the smoke’s presence is more than palpable.

“I can taste the air,” Dr. Ken Strumpf said in a Facebook post from Syracuse, New York, which was enveloped in an amber pall. The smoke, he later said by phone, even made him a bit dizzy. People have been seen pulling out their face masks to keep from breathing the thick air.

New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx June 2023

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners at

Oracle Park on Sept. 2020 in SF

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The scene is reminiscent of the summer of 2020, when wildfires sent plumes of smoke across the Bay Area. Californians have grown accustomed to navigating wildfire smoke after decades of blazes have impacted the state. The orange sky still shocked many, including travelers at San Francisco International Airport.

Mission Street, San Francisco Sept. 2020

(Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images) The Golden Gate Bridge Sept. 2020

(Photo by Harold POSTIC / AFP)

The Canadian wildfire smoke has also impacted travel across the East Coast and beyond this week. The Federal Aviation Administration paused some flights bound for LaGuardia Airport and slowed planes to Newark Liberty because the smoke was limiting visibility.

Top of the Rock NYC Observation Deck at Rockefeller Center (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Tourists on the National Mall in Washington, DC June 2023

(Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The smoke also contributed to delayed arrivals at Dulles International Airport outside Washington. The Federal Aviation Administration is now slowing traffic from the East Coast and Midwest that is bound for Philadelphia International Airport due to reduced visibility in the area.

New York City is covered in haze as photographed from the Empire State Building observatory June 2023

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.